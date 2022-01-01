Ex-Wolves star Olofinjana reveals why he rejected NFF’s technical director role

Seyi Olofinjana stated he has no regrets about declining the opportunity to become the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation while explaining his decision.

After a professional career that spanned 16 years, the former Super Eagles star went into management and was named loan manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At the Molineux Stadium, he played a key role in ensuring that the Wanderers maintained their English elite division status.

Before Augustine Eguavoen was named as technical director of the NFF, the former Super Eagle was approached for the job but he turned it down.

The Grasshopper Club Zurich technical director explained why he turned down his country’s call.

"It was difficult, but at the same time, easy," Olofinjana told BBC Sport Africa.

"I think the federation made it a little bit easier for me to make that judgement call. There were certain questions I asked of the federation that they weren't able to answer.

"What needs doing? Where do they think we are as a nation? Where do we need to get to? How quickly do we need to get to those places?

"I didn't get answers to those questions and that is the day-to-day job for me. If there's no clarity, there's no going forward."

Olofinjana insisted he wasn't regretting his decision, but didn't close the door to working with the federation one day.

"Do I regret saying no? Absolutely not. Is there a part of me that thinks it could be a good opportunity for me to go and put myself in the history books and try to help my people? Absolutely! I'm still looking for that opportunity.

"I'll continue to knock on the door. Any day. I don't know the day. I'm Nigerian. I can't change that."

After spells at Nigerian sides Crown FC and Kwara United, Olofinjana moved to Norwegian side Brann before teaming up with Wolves in 2004.

He represented the English club for four seasons while featuring in 95 league games.

Following their failure to win promotion, the midfielder signed for newly promoted Premier League club Stoke City on a four-year deal for £3 million.

Olofinjana also played for Hull City, Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and later Start in Norway - where he hung up his boots.

On the international scene, he made his Nigeria senior national team debut in 2000 and was part of the country’s squad at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.