Ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Redknapp 'had issues with' Letsholonyane's age

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder has spent his entire club career in South Africa despite being once regarded as talented enough to play overseas

Former star Reneilwe Letsholonyane says Hotspur were monitoring him but manager Harry Redknapp was put off by the midfielder’s age around the 2010 Fifa World Cup period.

Letsholonyane was a international between 2008 and 2015, and racked up 50 international caps during his time with the side.

But having turned 28 just before the opening match of the 2010 World Cup, his age discouraged Spurs from making moves for him as Redknapp was closely watching the midfielder.

The midfielder says he only discovered that Redknapp had an eye on him nine years after the World Cup was played on home soil.

“At some stage last season I was talking with Bongani Khumalo because I used to share a room with him at SuperSport United,” said Letsholonyane as per Times Live.

“We were just talking about stuff in general and out of the blue he told me that when he went for trials at Tottenham, the coach [Redknapp] who invited him spoke very highly of me, but the issue was my age.

“He [Khumalo] told me that the coach had issues with my age but, like I said, this is something that I didn’t know anything about until Bongani told me. No-one approached me and I only found out recently when Bongani told me.

“Besides the Tottenham thing, at some point, there were rumours of interest in me from but nothing came through formally enough for me to say it was true.”

At the height of his professional career, particularly during his time at Chiefs where he was at the peak of powers, Letsholonyane was widely regarded as good enough to play in some of Europe's top leagues.

But he ended up playing all his club football on the domestic front and is now on the books of .

Redknapp could have been charmed by Letsholonyane’s showing at the 2010 Fifa World Cup where he clocked 90 minutes of the 1-1 opening draw against , before starting and being substituted in the 3-0 defeat by .

He was, however, an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory over .