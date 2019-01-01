Ex-Sundowns defender Siyanda Zwane and former Orlando Pirates winger Sameehg Doutie training with Bidvest Wits

Bidvest Wits CEO confirms two seasoned campaigners are amongst a number of trialists training with the former PSL champions

Following a major clear-out at the club, Bidvest Wits have invited a number of free agents such as Sameehg Doutie and Siyanda Zwane to train under the watchful eye of coach Gavin Hunt.

The Clever Boys parted ways with a number of players at the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season and they are now looking to bolster their squad.

“We’ve got a lot of trialists at the club. We are just trialling players for now, yes they (Doutie and Siya Zwane) are here and it’s just trials,” Wits CEO Jose Ferreira told Goal.

Doutie recently told Goal that he is talking with a number of local coaches after returning from , saying one is coaching in the PSL whilst the other is in the National First Division (NFD).

The former SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates winger was previously on the books of Wits and he could make his way back to the Braamfontein-based side as he has worked with Hunt in the past.

On the other hand, the Students are also looking at former Lamontville right-back Zwane, who has left as his contract expires at the end of this month.

After spending a season on loan at Arrows, Zwane told Goal that his loan deal had expired and his future is yet to be decided.

Moreover, with Wits having released experienced right-back in Vuyo Mere last week, Zwane could be signed by the former MTN8 Cup champions.

Meanwhile, Wits have also released the likes of Daylon Claasen, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Bantu Mzwakali, and Denis Weidlich whilst goalkeeper Darren Keet opted against renewing his stay at Sturrock Park.