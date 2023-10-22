Ex-Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to turn to African gold mine for players to export to Dubai?

Pitso Mosimane opens up about Percy Tau's move from the English Premier League to Al Ahly.

Mosimane talks about Tau's move to Egypt

Possibility of luring more African players

'Jingles' is not having the best of times in UAE

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly head coach Mosimane sat down with Abu Dhabi Sport TV and revealed his affection for African players, opening the conversation about the possibility of luring African-based players to the United Arab League where he is the mentor of Al Wahda.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I know African players because Africa is my space, is my paradise is my everything, so I know African players and African players understand and I have a good understanding with them so any African players know me. It can be also an advantage for Al Wahda to bring the right quality top quality," Mosimane told Abu Dhabi Sport TV.

"We had that kind of a relationship like bringing players, like Percy Tau from South Africa and everybody says you bring in a player from South Africa this is Al Ahly, he is the best player by the way he comes from English Premier League. He doesn’t come from anywhere he was in the English Premier League, to bring a player like that," 'Jingles' added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane is the one who brought back Bafana Bafana star Tau from Brighton & Hove Albion to the Red Devils where he has won the Caf Champions League and navigated his way into being a key player for the North African giants. This season, Tau has been handed the prestigious No.10 jersey - an indication of his importance to Al Ahly.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mosimane, meanwhile, is not having the best of times with Al Wahda as he has uncharacteristically gone three games without victory.

The three-time Caf Champions League winner might find himself under pressure if he does not turn things around as his side are sitting position 10 in the UAE League.