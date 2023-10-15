Ex-South Africa international warns Broos: 'If Bafana don't win build-ups, you will be confused in Afcon's team selection'

Coach Hugo Broos might make a poor team selection for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if he doesn't start winning, according to Siyabonga Nomvethe.

Bafana have been blowing hot and cold

They recently drew 0-0 with lowly ranked Eswatini

Nomvethe on why winning confidence is vital

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa has been criticised after their recent struggles in international matches after beating Morocco 2-1 in their last competitive assignment.

After a goalless draw against a weakened Namibia side, Bafana laboured to a narrow 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in another international friendly.

The most recent outing was against Eswatini and it ended 0-0.

Article continues below

It is not the result one will wish for ahead of the Afcon according to the former international striker Nomvethe.

WHAT HE SAID: "If you don’t get the results in these matches, you will be under pressure," Nomvethe said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We expect you to win so that we can support you. If you don’t perform today, we automatically have question marks of what you are going to do at the Afcon and our minds think you are going to be doing the very same thing.

"You go to the Afcon with confidence and wins. If you go to Afcon without confidence of wins, you will end up being confused with your own team selection – you end up selecting players that you don’t need."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana Bafana have been put in Group E of the Afcon alongside 2004 champions Tunisia, Mali, and Namibia.

On January 16, they will start their assignment against Mali before facing Namibia in their second group match five days later.

The Broos-led team will conclude their pool games with a match against Tunisia on January 24.

Broos had initially shown confidence about his team's chances of advancing with Morocco coach Walid Regragui also rating Bafana highly.

However, recent sentiments by Broos indicate chances of Bafana making it past the group are low.

WHAT NEXT: Broos is definitely working hard to ensure his players gain confidence and start winning again.

They play Ivory Coast on Tuesday before playing Lesotho and Rwanda in back-to-back 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.