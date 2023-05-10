Ex-Safa CEO Mumble calls president Jordaan a 'bold-faced liar'

Former Safa chief executive officer Dennis Mumble has fired a shot at the organisation’s current president Danny Jordaan.

Safa had four CEOs since 2013

All this has happened under Jordaan's tenure as president

Ex-CEO Mumble has taken a shot at his former boss

WHAT HAPPENED? Mumble left Safa in 2018 after five years as their CEO and he reveals why he did not renew his contract with the local football governing body. The outspoken former football administrator alleges Jordaan meddled in his job and that pushed him out of the organisation.

He further denies he left Safa due to reaching a retirement age, saying he instead opted against extending his contract.

WHAT WAS SAID: “The NEC never took a decision that my resignation must be accepted," Mumble told SABC Sport.

“I decided not to renew my contract because of his [Jordaan’s] incessant interference in operational matters. I nevertheless engaged in protracted negotiations with Safa on condition that I get a written guarantee that he will not interfere. That came to nothing.

“There was never a single moment where retirement age was part of a conversation because I was already nearly 60 when I was first appointed. So, he’s a bold-faced liar.

“The common denominator is that his interference, his abuse of power and his disrespect for other people is palpable. He already humiliated poor Lydia in front of other people during an event in Durban last year, indicating that he will continue to treat her like dirt. The sooner he resigns, the better for South African football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mumble’s remarks come as Safa has been receiving negative headlines of late. The local football mother body was dumped by another CEO Tebogo Motlanthe last Friday and he has since been replaced by former Banyana Banyana star Lydia Monyepao.

She is now the fourth CEO at Safa since 2013 when Jordaan took over as president. Before Motlanthe’s resignation, the Nasrec-based organisation saw the Premier Soccer League snub their Indaba and congress.

The same weekend, they clashed with Cosafa over the hosting of tournaments in South Africa.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUMBLE? Mumble has said he has no intention of returning to Safa and it is to be seen if he will return to football with another organisation.