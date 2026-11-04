Ex-PSL coach slams Young Africans for sacking Manqoba Mngqithi - 'It cannot happen every time in Africa'

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Luc Eymael has launched a scathing critique of Yanga following the shock dismissal of the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach. The Belgian tactician, who has his own history with the Tanzanian giants, questioned the club's cut-throat culture after they axed the South African despite a strong run of results.

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A shocking dismissal in Dar es Salaam

Manqoba Mngqithi arrived in Tanzania with an experienced support structure, including assistant Simo Dladla and former goalkeeper Greg Etafia. His technical team was further strengthened by the presence of 2010 World Cup star Kagisho Dikgacoi and performance analyst Yardaan Valodia. Despite this professional setup, internal friction seemingly led to his exit. The 55-year-old recently addressed the situation, suggesting that issues regarding player indiscipline had created friction with the club's leadership, although he firmly denied suggestions that he had lost the respect of his players.

Former Polokwane City and Chippa United mentor Luc Eymael has now added his voice to the conversation, expressing disbelief at the timing of the sacking. Eymael, who spent six months at the helm of Yanga before a controversial exit in 2020, remains in contact with the club's hierarchy but found their latest move difficult to justify. The Belgian coach noted that the pattern of instability at the club has become a recurring theme that undermines the progress of the technical staff and the squad as a whole.

Eymael challenges Yanga leadership

Speaking on the matter, Eymael detailed his private conversations with the club's executives regarding the decision to remove Mngqithi from his post. “Look, what happened at Yanga surprised me [sacking of Mngqithi]. How is it possible? I spoke with the vice-chairman of Yanga [Arafat Ally Haji],” Eymael told FARPost. The Belgian coach used the opportunity to highlight the hypocrisy he perceived in the management's line of questioning during his own tenure at the club.

“People were tarnishing my name unfairly, and yes, they paid me what FIFA ordered them to pay me. But I’m still talking to Yanga, to the chairman [Engineer Hersi Ally Said] and vice-chairman. I asked him, ‘My man, what happened? Why are you firing the coach?’ He did not respond to me. I said to him, ' The last time you asked me, ‘Coach, why did you change five clubs in five or six years? ’’ Eymael recounted, pointing out the irony of the situation.

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The Belgian did not hold back in his assessment of the club's revolving door policy for managers since his departure four years ago. “And I responded to you, ‘Why in five or six years [you change coaches]?’ Because when I left, it was during COVID, so I finished a season. It was in July 2020. I said to him, ‘Since my departure, you have used nine coaches. Now it could be coach number 10 who will arrive in five or six years.’ So I said to him, ‘How could you ask me a question like that? You, in the same time, you changed nine times.’ It’s like that,” Eymael concluded.

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The plague of instability in Africa

Beyond the specific circumstances at Yanga, Eymael believes the treatment of Mngqithi is symptomatic of a much larger issue facing football across the continent. He argued that the lack of patience shown to technical teams prevents clubs from building long-term success. “Now, Manqoba has been talking. I read different stories about discipline, about things, trying to defend himself, but when he was fired, it was surprising. When they fired the previous coach [Pedro Goncalves], it was also surprising. The Portuguese coach who was with Angola,” he added.

Eymael identified only a select few clubs in Africa that he believes provide the necessary environment for a coach to truly build a project. “It cannot happen every time in Africa. In terms of stability in Africa, I think you have three or four clubs in the whole of the continent that can say we have a coach whom we trust,” observed Eymael. He listed Al Ahly in Egypt, RS Berkane in Morocco, and South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as the rare exceptions to the rule.

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The veteran coach also revealed that he had recently been in discussions for a new role himself, showing that the demand for experienced managers remains high despite the volatile nature of the industry. “You have Al Ahly in Egypt, RS Berkane in Morocco, Mamelodi Sundowns and now Orlando Pirates. So that’s four teams. I was in touch with Berkane, but they chose the Cape Verde coach [Bubista]. I spoke to the chairman of Berkane [Hakim Benabdallah]. He contacted me for a job, but they were already in advanced talks with the coach of Cape Verde at that time,” Eymael shared.