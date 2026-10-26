Ex-PSL coach outlines Tshegofatso Mabasa and Devin Titus’ path to Bafana Bafana recognition under Pitso Mosimane - 'That will definitely open their chances'

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Former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids has provided a clear roadmap for the duo to break back into the national team setup. The former Stellenbosch stars are currently plyng their trade in Morocco with Botola Pro League champions MAS Fes, looking to catch the eye of the Bafana head coach.

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Blueprint for Bafana selection

Success at the international level requires more than just raw talent, and Fadlu Davids believes consistency is the primary metric Pitso Mosimane will use to evaluate his options.

“I think to get into the Bafana team you need consistency. They have to show consistent performances in the league throughout the season,” Davids told FARPost. “Of course, if they challenge for the league, [domestic] titles and the [CAF] Champions League as well, it will definitely help their chances. It’s not for me to tell coach Pitso who to choose, not only Mabasa and Titus but all players. I’m sure coach Pitso is looking for not only quality but consistent performances week in, week out. That will definitely open their chances to be selected.”

Adapting to the Moroccan challenge

The transition to North Africa is notoriously difficult for South African players due to cultural and linguistic barriers.

“Devin Titus has already made an impact in the first performances; of course, I have watched the games, and he is making an impact. Of course, it helps for them to be together because it’s not so easy for South Africans to go to a country where it’s not really English-speaking,” Davids explained. The coach highlighted that the pair are central to a revamped attack at MAS Fes, which underwent changes following the departure of key personnel during the most recent transfer window.

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'He is a finisher'

The pressure on Mabasa is particularly high as he has been tasked with replacing Soufiane Benjdida. The Moroccan forward was instrumental in MAS Fes securing the league title last season, finishing as the division's top scorer. Davids believes Mabasa has the predatory instincts to succeed in this role, referring to the striker by his well-known nickname to illustrate his clinical nature in front of goal.

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“I think Mabasa is a player who can score goals given an opportunity. He is a finisher; he is nicknamed Sniper. He earned that by putting away chances presented to him,” Davids explained. “Already, he has scored in the first two games, where he scored two penalties, and I’m sure he will do well. They are part of the new attack at MAS, so they have a big void to fill after top striker Benjdida, who was the league’s top goal-scorer. He was one of the main reasons MAS Fes won the league last season. They have big boots to fill, but a good start so far; they just have to keep working hard and keep going.”

High expectations

Winning a league title is one thing, but defending it brings a different level of scrutiny.

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“A lot of teams have changed coaches, so that definitely makes the league open. Raja Casablanca have changed coach, Wydad Casablanca have changed their coach, AS FAR Rabat have changed coach, and RS Berkane have changed,” Davids continued. The former Pirates mentor concluded by stating that the current environment provides the perfect platform for Mabasa and Titus to prove their worth. If they can help MAS Fes remain in the title mix while delivering individual excellence, Mosimane will find it increasingly difficult to ignore their claims for a Bafana return.



