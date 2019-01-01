Ex-Orlando Pirates winger Sameehg Doutie talking to two South African clubs

The 29-year-old midfielder is looking to return home and says he is surging closer to a PSL return

Former Orlando Pirates winger Sameehg Doutie has revealed that he is talking to two South African clubs as he looks to return to the country.

The former SuperSport United player says one of the coaches he is talking to is a Premier Soccer League ( ) club and the other is in the National First Division (NFD).

“Yeah, I am just busy looking at sorting my future. I am just busy talking to two coaches and one is in the NFD, but I will see because I have to make up my mind and take the right decision,” Doutie told Goal.

Having had spells in the with , Doutie joined Swedish side IVK Varnamo in December 2018 but he is now looking to secure a move back to .

The former PSL title winner the Soweto giants, however, remained mum on the names of the clubs, but said everything is in God’s hands.

“The other coach called me yesterday and he’s in the PSL. I am not sure if I can play in the NFD for now but God will decide, everything is in His hands,” he added.

“I will see how the talks go, but I believe I still have a lot to offer in the PSL, I am still young, but let me see how the talks go and I will definitely let you know."

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Cape Town-born player has previously worked with Roger De Sa at the Buccaneers and could be having talks with Cape Umoya United, but insisted he has a lot to offer in the top-flight.

“I will be excited to get a chance to play in the PSL because I have a family here and my child is still young. I will see and let you know once everything is confirmed,” he concluded.

Looking at his overall PSL statistics, the former Cape Town star has over 200 appearances with 17 goals coupled with 27 assists in his career.