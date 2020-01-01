Ex-Orlando Pirates winger Norodien and former Newcastle United starlet Bartlett join Cape Umoya United

The Spirited Ones, who are seven points above the relegation zone, have signed three new players

Cape Umoya United have strengthened their squad with the signing of two experienced players.

The Spirited Ones have snapped up midfielders Riyaad Norodien and Travis Graham as they look retain their status in the National First Division (NFD).

Norodien, who was once on the books of , has been a free agent since he was released by last month.

The 24-year-old winger struggled for game time under Jan Olde Riekerink and the Citizens decided to terminate his contract midway through the current season.

Norodien has reunited with Roger De Sa having worked with the experienced coach at Cape Town and Platinum Stars.

De Sa, who is the Umoya general manager, also coached Graham, 26, at Ajax between 2014 and 2016.

The central midfielder was previously with Cape Town City since last year and he is now looking to revive his career at Umoya.

Furthermore, the Spirited Ones have signed former reserve team player Tyrique Bartlett.

Tyrique, who is the son of Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett, was a free agent after leaving the English Premier League side last June.

The 20-year-old striker had joined Newcastle from Umoya's NFD rivals University of Pretoria in January 2017.

The three players were named in the match-day squad for Umoya's 2-0 defeat to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a league match on Friday afternoon.

