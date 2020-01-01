Ex-Orlando Pirates winger Myeni: Maybe we would have celebrated Bidvest Wits' 100th anniversary

The 32-year-old attacker has reflected on his time with the Clever Boys where he made his name in South African football

Former winger Sifiso Myeni is saddened by the club's decision to sell its Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

National First Division (NFD) club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila recently confirmed that they had purchased Wits' status ahead of next season.

However, the deal will still need to be approved by the PSL Executive Committee before it is officially completed.

Myeni was nurtured in the Wits academy before he went on to help the first team win major trophies.

“It’s sad that a club with such a rich history has been sold. The owners know why they sold it, maybe it was a business decision," Myeni told Daily Sun.

"I thought it was just rumours when I heard about the sale for the first time. But when I heard TTM boss reveal on the radio that the only thing left now was for the PSL to confirm the sale, then I knew the club was gone.

“I joined the club because they had a good youth set-up. Coach Roger de Sa and Eric Tinkler gave me the break to play professional football."

Myeni had two successful spells with the Clever Boys having inspired the team to the 2010 Nedbank Cup triumph as one of the key players.

Before moving to in 2012, he returned to Wits four years later, and he helped the team clinch a league and cup double (PSL title and MTN8) during the 2016/17 season.

The Soweto-born player will always cherish his memories with the Students where he played with PSL legends such as Moeneeb Josephs, Marawaan Bantam, and many others.

"I was signed within three days of having trials with the team. I played with a lot of great players like Marawaan Bantam, Winstanley brothers [Ivan, Neil], Richard Rantjie, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Moeneeb Josephs," he said.

"Other youngsters like Patrick Phungwayo and Sibusiso Vilakazi found me in the first team.

"I am proud that I made history by becoming one of the first players to play at the new FNB Stadium in 2010 when we beat [3-0] in the Nedbank final. I made more history by winning the league with the club.”

Myeni was hoping to reunite with his former teammates to celebrate Wits' 100th anniversary next year, but this will no longer be possible.

“Maybe the team would have done something to celebrate 100 years and invite all players," he concluded.

Myeni is currently clubless after being released by NFD club TS earlier this month.