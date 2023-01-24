Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi was left touched by Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's celebration after scoring for Orlando Pirates in a PSL match last weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ndlondlo scored his maiden goal for Pirates in Sunday's 4-1 Premier Soccer League win against Stellenbosch.

He then raced to the corner flag and went on to mimic Vilakazi's famous celebration when he was still turning out for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs legend went on to make public his emotions after the midfielder's tribute.

WHAT HE SAID: "I was very emotional when Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndlondlo scored his beautiful goal and did my celebration against Stellenbosch," Vilakazi told iDiski Times.

"Ndlondlo and I are around the same height and we play similar positions, and we both wear jersey number 15 for Orlando Pirates.

"I know that I am his role model as a Pirates legend, and I am proud to see him paying homage to me with that celebration.

"As a top goalscorer in Pirates history in the PSL era, there is nothing anyone can do to take my achievements away.

"I built my legacy and I’m happy to see the younger ones acknowledging that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates' win on Sunday was a massive boost in their bid to finish in the top two positions and qualify for the Caf Champions League.

Their rivals Kaizer Chiefs had earlier suffered a 1-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns and Bucs fully capitalised on the chance to overtake their rivals.

They are currently fourth on the table with 25 points, five less than second-placed Richards Bay.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Ndlondlo and the Sea Robbers will be away against Marumo Gallants in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday.