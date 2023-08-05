Former Orlando Pirates teammates Tshegofatso Mabasa and Terrence Dzvukamanja were on target for their respective clubs on Saturday in the PSL.

Moroka Swallows drew 1-1 with Golden Arrows

SuperSport United beat Richards Bay 2-0

Mabasa and Dzvukamanja score on debut

WHAT HAPPENED: Coach Steve Komphela was hoping to start his reign at Moroka Swallows on a high, but Arrows proved a tough nut to crack.

Five minutes after the break, Knox Mutizwa - who had missed a great chance to open the scoring early in the match, set up Siyanda Mthanti who cooly slotted the ball home.

Pirates loanee Tshegofatso Mabasa, then converted a Tshediso Patjie's pass in the 77th minute to ensure Komphela's team got a point at Mpumalanga Stadium as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

TELL ME MORE: At the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Terrence Dzvukamanja showed SuperSport United what to expect when his cool finish in the 56th minute gave Gavin Hunt's side a deserved lead against Richards Bay. The former Pirates man controlled a Shandre Campbell pass before getting his first goal in the Swanky Boys' jersey.

Another debutant Etiosa Ighodaro doubled the advantage in the 73rd minute to hand Matsatsantsa a 2-0 victory.

Elsewhere at Harry Gwala Stadium, Royal AM and AmaZulu could not be separated in a 0-0 draw.

It was a slow start for Usuthu's Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin while Royal AM appeared to be affected by not making new signings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Komphela will have to work on the team and ensure there is chemistry among the players. Despite some glimpses of brilliance, it was obvious Swallows are still far from being a fine team as expected owing to the signings they made.

Hunt will be delighted with the way the Swanky Boys dominated the proceedings despite missing some good chances, especially in the first half.

Dzvukamanja has already started to make Pirates fans miss him with the way he played confidently and took his goal.

A massive season ahead for the three-time Premier Soccer League champions.

WHAT NEXT: Swallows play Cape Town City in their next game as SuperSport entertain AmaZulu.