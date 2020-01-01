Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Sikhosana on his love-hate relationship with Kaizer Chiefs

The 51-year-old has recalled how the Amakhosi rejected him as a scholar in the 1980's and he reveals that's the reason he never wanted to see them

Former striker Jerry Sikhosana has opened up about his love-hate relationship with .

Sikhosana used to give Amakhosi a torrid time during his playing days, and he remains the last player to have scored a hat-trick in a Soweto Derby.

"By the way, I am a Kaizer Chiefs fan but there's one incident that made me want to give all whenever I played against Chiefs," Sikhosana told Lesedi FM.

More teams

"When I was playing school sports, Sadaam Maake, their No.1 supporters from Tembisa, organise a meeting with Kaizer Motaung because he apparently raved about me to him and wanted the club to sign me - that was before I turned professional," he recalled.

"We got there, and we were told that Kaizer Motaung was in a meeting and we waited for him. He came out of that meeting and we met him.

"Surprisingly, our meeting took five minutes, and he said to me, 'Jerry, don't call me, I will call you' and I am still waiting for that call even today," he continued.

Sikhosana, 51, said Motaung still reminds him of that painful meeting every time they meet even though he has long retired from professional football.

"And he (Motaung) knows that story because whenever we meet, he still asks, 'Jerry, are you still waiting for my call?"

"So, that was the reason I hated playing against Chiefs although I loved the club. I wanted to show them Bra Kaizer what he could have had at his club."

Sikhosana further revealed his mother would be angry every time he scored for Pirates against Chiefs because she also supported the Naturena-based side.

"Even my mom would be angry every time I score against Chiefs because she was also their big fan," added Sikhosana.

Article continues below

The former international is one of the many former players who played for teams they never grew up supporting.

Benni McCarthy is another player who turned out for Pirates even though he grew up supporting Amakhosi.

Sikhosana's late friend, Isaac Shakes Kungwane supported the Buccaneers but he played for the Glamour Boys among other teams.