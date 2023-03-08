Ex-Orlando Pirates striker scores as Marumo Gallants edge closer to Caf Confederation Cup knockout phase

Former Orlando Pirates star Letsie Koapeng was on the score sheet as Marumo Gallants defeated USM Alger on Wednesday afternoon.

Goals from Nku and Koapeng earned Gallants the win

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa reclaimed Group A top spot

The PSL side is scheduled to face off with CT City

WHAT HAPPENED?: Bahlabane Ba Ntwa emerged as 2-0 winners over the former Algerian champions in a Caf Confederation Cup Group A game in Soweto, Gauteng.

Lesiba Nku opened the scoring just seven minutes into the game to hand the Premier Soccer League side the lead at Dobsonville Stadium.

Koapeng then netted the second goal with 15 minutes left on the clock as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa avenged their 2-0 defeat to Alger in their previous Group A clash in Algeria.

ALL EYES ON: Koapeng, as the nomadic player led the attack alongside fellow Limpopo-born striker Ranga Chivaviro.

The 31-year-old scored the goal which sealed Gallants' victory over the 2015 Caf Champions League runners-up.

It is Koapeng's third goal in his last nine matches across all competitions, having become a regular since coach Dylan Kerr returned to the club last month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win over Alger saw Gallants return to winning ways and they also climbed to the top of the Group A standings.

The 2020-21 Nedbank Cup champions are two points clear of second-placed Alger with two matches left in the group stage.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa's next two Group A matches are against Libyan side Al Akhdar and DR Congolese side Eloi Saint Lupopo.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GALLANTS?: Kerr's side will now lock horns with Cape Town City in a PSL match on March 14.

The game is scheduled to be played at DHL Stadium, formerly known as the Cape Town Stadium.