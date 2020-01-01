Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Mothibi backs Bucs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians, defending champions, have not beaten the Sea Robbers since November 2017 - a run of five matches

Former marksman James Mothibi foresees the Buccaneers beating on Saturday in Pretoria.

The league encounter is set for a 15H30 kick-off at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium between two clubs who are arguably the title favourites this season.

Mothibi expects a tough tactical battle in the first half before the game opens up after the interval.

“It’s going to be a physical game but a tactical game. First half will be a bit slow because it will look like they are scared of each other," he was quoted saying by the Citizen.

"But the second half you will see a very good game. But I foresee Pirates winning this game 1-0 or 2-1. It will be a Pirates win without taking anything away from Sundowns, they are a big team.

"Yes, Sundowns have been dominating in the last couple of years, but this time around Pirates won’t allow them to dominate,” added Mothibi.

The former Bucs marksman is adamant he's not being biased towards his former club.

“I’m giving it to Pirates, not because I used to play for Pirates but this is all because of the way the club has been playing," Mothibi explained.

"I’ve always praised Sundowns and , Downs under Pitso Mosimane and Chiefs under Stuart Baxter. But now it’s time for the Pirates coach to dominate the , they are going to win this game.”

Pirates finished third in the league last season and second in two consecutive seasons before that.

The last time they won the title was all the way back in 2012.

However, boosted by their recent MTN8 final win, the Sea Robbers have also made a good start to the league campaign and are seemingly front-runners to end Sundowns' dominance of the league - the Tshwane club has won the title three years in a row now and four times in the last five seasons.

Pirates have had the upper hand over the Brazilians for the last few years - in their previous five matches, the Soweto side has won two and drawn three - it was November of 2017 when Downs last beat Bucs.