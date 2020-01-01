Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Mashego: Winning PSL title with SuperSport United more important

The former Chippa United marksman reflected on the 2008/09 Soweto Derby clash which saw him score twice against Chiefs

Former Bafana Bafana international Katlego Mashego says winning the title with SuperSport United was the most memorable triumph in his career.

The retired forward also helped and clinch the coveted league title during his 18-year professional career.

The man nicknamed Mahoota won many major trophies during his playing days, but he picked winning the 2007/08 league trophy with SuperSport as the best moment in his career.

More teams

“I played with Elias Pelembe, Denis Onyango, Kermit Erasmus, and Ricardo Katza," Mashego told Daily Sun.

"The league title success paved the way for us to move to big clubs like Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns."

However, Mashego explained that nothing beats the feeling of scoring on your debut in the Soweto Derby, after he inspired Pirates to a 2-1 league win over with a brace at Ellis Park Stadium in 2009.

“After the game, we went to Nando’s with my parents in Melville and received a free meal,” the former Moroka Swallows and Lamontville player revealed.

“Everyone looked at me in the restaurant and that’s when I realized how special it is to play in and win the Soweto derby."

Mashego has a business that supplies clients with books, coal, food, motor spares, and other essential services in his home province, Mpumalanga.

The 38-year-old went on to discuss life as a retired footballer and he explained that local players are not making enough money to sustain them after retirement.

“You won’t make enough money to retire from football in Mzansi [ ]," he said.

Article continues below

“You don’t make the kind of money to rely on when the time to leave the game comes in this country. It’s a sad reality in local football.

“Show me a player who can save more than R5 million for retirement. The plan is always to buy expensive cars and rent luxury townhouses and, before you know it, you’ve reached your expiry date as a footballer.”

Mashego, who was part of the Bafana squad at the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, is currently studying for an LLB degree through the University of South Africa.