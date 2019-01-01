Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Manenzhe shares advice to former Kaizer Chiefs forward Lebese

The retired Buccaneers hitman has shared some advice to the struggling former Masandawana winger

Former striker Phumudzo Manenzhe has shared a piece of advice with former winger George Lebese and urged him to consider every option to resurrect his career.

The Mamelodi-born player is currently struggling to find a club and ‘All You Need is Love’ has urged the 30-year-old to consider going to the National First Division (NFD) and work his way up.

Although some fans want him back at Naturena, recent media reports suggested that Lebese was turned down by after parting ways with the Brazilians at the end of the previous season.

“It’s about accepting certain mistakes that he has made as an individual and therefore I need to start from the bottom and build myself up, and the other advice is if only he can do me this favour and blame himself before anybody else – that’s where the change starts,” says Manenzhe as quoted by FarPost.

“If you look at yourself first and do a self-introspection, when you come out you’ll come out a different person. George my younger brother if it means go to GladAfrica [Championship], go to GladAfrica.

“If you are not finding any opportunities or offers in the , start from the bottom and you’ll come up.

“Don’t worry about what journalists are going to say, it’s about you trying to resurrect, it’s about you trying to build from scratch. Start from the bottom and you’ll rise again.”

Lebese left Amakhosi in 2017 after struggling to command a regular spot under former coach Steve Komphela and joined coach Pitso Mosimane’s men.

After playing 15 games in all competitions at Chloorkop between 2017 and 2019, he was loaned out to SuperSport United but failed to land a permanent deal under coach Kaitano Tembo as he featured in only seven PSL matches.

As he looks to revive his career, it remains to be seen if the former Amakhosi darling will eventually find a home in the South African top-flight.