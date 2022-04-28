Ex-Orlando Pirates star Tlale warns PSL rivals: Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to win trophies for years

Mamelodi Sundowns legend John Tlale has warned PSL clubs that Masandawana will continue to dominate South African football.



The Tshwane giants have been crowned the 2021-22 PSL champions on Wednesday night after their draw with Cape Town City and it was also a record-extending fifth consecutive league title triumph.



Masandawana have now set their sights on clinching their second domestic treble in two years having won three trophies during the 2019-20 season.



Tlale, who won three successive PSL titles with Sundowns between 1998 and 2000, expects his former side to win more trophies in the coming years.



"It [PSL title triumph] shows that they are true champions. They deserve to win the league championship," Tlale told GOAL.



"They have quality players with a winning mentality and a great technical team. They are still going to win more trophies in the coming years."



Tlale left Sundowns for Orlando Pirates in 2000 where he became a league champion in his first season with the Soweto giants - scooping his fourth league winners' medal in a row.



The retired goalkeeper explained that Sundowns are able to dominate because they make smart signings who come in and improve the team.



"One thing that sets Sundowns apart from others or PSL clubs is the signings they make every year. They go for players who are destined to improve their squad," he continued.



"They sign new players who come in and they start performing instantly which gives them the edge over other clubs.



"New players usually take time to settle and gel at a new club, but this is not the case at Sundowns. Their new signings always improve the team and they deliver," the former Bafana Bafana star added.



"So, these are the reasons why they have won the league title for the fifth time in a row."



Sundowns, who have won this season's PSL championship and MTN8 title, are scheduled to face Royal AM in a Nedbank Cup semi-final match on Saturday.