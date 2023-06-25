Ex-Orlando Pirates star Ntshumayelo reveals Buccaneers hijacked his move to Kaizer Chiefs

Former Orlando Pirates star Thandani Ntshumayelo could have donned Kaizer Chiefs' gold and black but a last minute twist saw him sign for Bucs.

'Bibo' last played for Swallows FC before hanging up his boots

Ntshumayelo might turn into coaching as he has retired

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo announced his retirement from professional football after he spent the vast majority of his career at the Buccaneers and SuperSport United.

He reveals that he was supposed to actually play for Pirates arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs but he somehow ended up with the Sea Robbers.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I remember my agent Tim Sukazi told me that I was supposed to go to Chiefs, I don't know what happened because he didn't tell me the full story," Ntshumayelo said on Radio 2000's Game On.

"I went to Pirates and I signed. At SuperSport I had internationals already established so when you get to Pirates, it's a very big club. You know when you come from a small team and you go to Pirates they always say 'No don't go there you gonna mess up your career ' and all those things.

"You become scared and when you get there you find Isaac Chansa, Andile Jali, Oupa Manyisa. They say 'Where was I going'. Then you really start to doubt that and say no, I don't want to play here but if you really want something you misty go for it," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 'Bibo' has been without a club after he last turned out for Swallows FC in the 2021/22 season following a four-year ban for taking drugs.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ntshumayelo will not be lost from Mzansi football as he has previously expressed that he might venture into coaching.