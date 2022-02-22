Ex-Orlando Pirates star Mothibi downplays Caf Confederation Cup defeat against Al-Ittihad

Former Orlando Pirates forward James Mothibi is not concerned about the Soweto giants’ 3-2 defeat against Al-Ittihad in last Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup Group B match.

Bandila Shandu’s brace was not enough to inspire Pirates to at least a draw.

After starting their group campaign with a 2-0 home win over Algeria side JS Saoura, Pirates travelled to Benghazi where they dropped three points.

But Mothibi feels it is still early for the Buccaneers to feel hard done by the defeat on Libya as “there is still a long way to go.”

“I think the guys played well, they did very well from the first whistle to the end,” said Mothibi as per Phakaaathi.

“They gave a good fight and I love what I saw because you can see that they were fighting for the badge, they love the team. The loss is not really a big issue, I mean, it was an away game and I think some people might have thought they were going to be hammered.

“It is still early in the tournament, there is still a long way to go and I hope the guys won’t be demoralised by the defeat. I want them to lift their heads high and know that they will bounce back from the loss. I am very positive about it.”

Pirates now prepare to face Royal Leopards from Eswatini on Sunday.

It will be a home away from home fixture for the Buccaneers as their opponents Leopards are using Mbombela Stadium as their home ground.

Leopards are also winless in this campaign and both sides will be on a revival campaign.

After Shandu struck a brace in Libya, there would be expectations to see if he could carry on with his fine form.

“He knows how to position himself and knows his way around the box, which works very well for him,” Mothibi said.

Right-back Shandu is regarded as one of Pirates’ best acquisitions this season.

After arriving from Maritzburg United before the start of the season, Shandu has missed just one game across all competitions for Pirates.