Ex-Orlando Pirates star Mothibantwa explains how Mamelodi Sundowns' superiority could end

The Brazilians have reigned supreme in the PSL, racking up 11 trophies under Pitso Mosimane, who took over in 2012

Former midfielder Lebogang Mothibantwa says over-reliance on ageing players could spell the end of ’ dominance of the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The current Sundowns squad has 14 players aged 30 and above, including captain Hlompho Kekana, as well as goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene, striker Anthony Laffor and defender Wayne Arendse, who are all 35.

But coach Pitso Mosimane has often contested that he is blending the experienced players well with some fresh blood.

However, Mothibantwa argues that while Downs have some youngsters in the team, their game time is limited due to Mosimane’s preference for senior players.

“Sundowns are a good side and I see them dominating from three or four seasons, I think they could win the league again next season,” Mothibantwa told Phakaaathi.

“And Pitso has done a good job because I have been following him and how they have been building that team.

"The only thing that could affect their run is if they don’t get young players in key positions. Right now young players are included in their system but they are still carried by senior players.

“If there are not youngsters taking over from Hlompho, Denis, and the centre-back pairing then they could be in trouble at some point.”

Most of the experienced players have been involved in Sundowns’ trophy haul under Mosimane which include five PSL titles, a Caf trophy, Caf Super Cup and two Nedbank Cups.

Some younger ones regarded as representing Downs’ future are midfielders Promise Mkhuma, Phakamani Mahlambi, Motjeka Madisha, Keletso Makgalwa, Nicholus Lukhubeni and Sphelele Mkhulise as well as defender Rivaldo Coetzee, who are all 25 and below, with some of them enjoying playing minutes.

Last week, Mosimane signed 26-year-old goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who is expected to be future cover for Onyango and Mweene.

Interestingly, Mosimane also signed midfielder Gift Motupa who, like Goss, is 26 while another recent acquisition, Haashim Domingo, is 25.

Earlier signing George Maluleka, who came in from rivals is 31, while forward Lesedi Kapinga is 25.