Mamelodi Sundowns legend Teko Modise believes that his former side could do with signing centre-backs in the upcoming PSL transfer market.



This is despite Masandawana boasting the best defensive record in the PSL having conceded 18 goals from 29 matches, which has seen them clinch their fifth successive league championship.



“I think there is a need to go to the market, I think Sundowns struggled a bit with centre-backs this season,” Modise said on Sowetan.



“You have seen a lot of changes in the centre-back position because of the injuries they had. In the midfield, I am sure there are areas of proper balance.



"But at centre-back, there has always been the question of who fits."



Sundowns have four central defenders, namely Brian Mandela, Rushine de Reuck, Mosa Lebusa and Grant Kekana, but the technical team has had to make changes due to injuries in this department.



The retired midfielder believes that the central defence was a problem for Masandawana during this season's Caf Champions League, after they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Angola's Petro de Luanda.



"That became very critical when it comes to the Caf Champions League," Modise, who also turned out for Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Cape Town City in the PSL, continued.



"If they had a consistent centre-back pairing they would have defended a little better in the Champions League. They are a team that is ambitious and they will try to beef up maybe in that department.



"They got knocked out of the Champions League not because they didn’t play but because of what they could have done better and I think that is the department that they must try and look at.”



Sundowns failed to replace Brazilian central defender Richard Nascimento after releasing him in January this year and he joined Royal AM.