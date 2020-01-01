Ex-Orlando Pirates star Matlaba sets target for relegation-threatened Black Leopards

Sitting at the foot of the standings, the Venda-based side is facing demotion from the top-flight but their skipper is optimistic

Black captain Thabo Matlaba has asked fans not to be worried about the possibility of being relegated from the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Venda outfit are at the base of the league standings, three points below and fellow Limpopo sides and FC who are separated by goal difference in positions 15, 14 and 13 respectively.

In a season where Leopards boast experienced players like Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Jonas Mendes, Edwin Gyimah, Robert Ng’ambi, Mogakolodi Ngele, Matlaba himself and last season’s PSL top goal-scorer Mwape Musonda, their relegation woes are difficult to understand for fans.

More teams

But Matlaba is refusing to be upset by the relegation threat and the former star is convinced that they will preserve their PSL status when football resumes in .

“It’s important for our fans not to get worried because we are working hard and doing everything in our power to ensure we get fit and ready to play the remaining games,” said Matlaba as per Sun Sport.

“I can promise our fans on behalf of the team that we are going to survive and we will stay in the PSL next season. We know that some people think we will get relegated and that is not going to happen.

“We are aware that we are facing tough matches and some teams are fighting relegation, some for the top eight, some to win the league. But we will do all we can to move from the position we are in and finish in a respectable position.”

If the season resumes, Leopards will get back to action without key players Cuthbert Malajila, Thuso Phala and Lesedi Kapinga who have all left the club with the latter joining last week.

Their six remaining league games appear difficult as Leopards will travel to title-chasing Sundowns as well as facing SuperSport United, and fellow relegation candidates AmaZulu .

Article continues below

But Matlaba insists that their “mood is amazing” to beat the drop.

“We have been chatting with each other as a team about the position we are in,” said Matlaba.

“The mood is amazing and the boys are working hard at training. This is our job and we want to secure it [PSL status].”