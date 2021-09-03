The match ended 0-0 and South Africa will now turn their attention to their next Group G game – against Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday, 6pm

Former Orlando Pirates marksman Phumudzo Manenzhe has questioned Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos' decision to field Mamelodi Sundowns defender Nyiko Mobbie at left-back in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Friday.

Mobbie has not played a single match of club football this season and was, therefore, a surprise inclusion at left full-back, all the more so because he usually operates on the other flank, where Thapelo Morena was employed.

"The one thing today I thought, is playing Nyiko Mobbie at left-back. A right-footed player who is a right-back is played at left-back,” Manenzhe commented in the SABC1 studio, following the 0-0 draw in Harare.

"We did not get that balance on the left-hand side. Don't we have enough left-backs in the country? That is the question for Hugo Broos when he selected his team.

"Because you've got [newly-signed Amakhosi left-back, Sibusiso] Mabiliso on the bench. He has not yet played a game at Kaizer Chiefs. But he's coming from the Olympics, he was part of the team, of the squad. Why don't you start him, you've selected him.

"Because what does it do to Mabiliso's confidence, playing a right-back at left-back when you are there and you are not injured.”

Manenzhe did, however, credit Broos regarding the coach’s selections of the other 10 starters.

"Outstanding team on the pitch. I have to give it to Hugo Broos. An absolutely amazing starting line-up that he has selected. Just that he did not give us balance on the left-hand side," he continued.

"We needed a natural left-footer on the left-hand side, because Nyiko was struggling. As soon as he went past the half-way line, when he needed to make a pass...when he could see that he is in a pressure zone, he needs to move the ball from a pressure area to a non-pressure area, it means a diagonal ball is needed. He does not have the left foot to be able to do that.

"I just thought the balance on the left-hand side was what let us down."