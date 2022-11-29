Ex-Orlando Pirates star Mahachi after being acquitted of attempted murder - Alleged death threats and child abuse

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Kudakwashe Mahachi has broken his silence after being acquitted on allegations of abuse and attempting to murder his son.

Mahachi was acquitted of two separate charges

Key witnesses reportedly gave contradicting statements

The talented player is now hoping to revive his career

WHAT HAPPENED?



The Zimbabwe international was acquitted of attempted murder and child abuse charges following his trial at Tredgold magistrates’ court in his home town, Bulawayo on Friday.



The Zimbabwean government failed to prove essential elements of the case with evidence given by the witnesses being disjointed and contradictory according to reports coming out of the Southern African country.



Mahachi has now issued the following statement on his official Instagram page.

WHAT DID MAHACHI SAY?:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old is now free to begin his search for a new club as SuperSport United decided against renewing his contract which expired on June 30 this year.



Mahachi, who was once among the best wingers in the Premier Soccer League, has turned out for Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport in the local top-flight.



The left-footed player won the 2015 Nedbank Cup with Sundowns and he also helped SuperSport clinch the 2019 MTN8 title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MAHACHI?: With the January 2023 transfer window looming, some PSL clubs will be looking to reinforce their squads.



Mahachi will be hoping to secure a deal with another PSL club.