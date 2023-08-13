Ex-Orlando Pirates star Lyle Foster sends Bafana Bafana teammate & hat-trick hero Lepasa a message - 'It’s not by chance this thing'

Burnley forward Lyle Foster has joined in celebrating his South Africa national team attacking partner Zakhele Lepasa’s recent exploits.

Lepasa is in terrific form for Pirates

He scored a hat-trick against Sekhukhune

Bafana teammate Foster celebrates him

WHAT HAPPENED? Lepasa struck a hat-trick on Saturday as Pirates hammered Sekhukhune United 5-0 in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

It was a follow-up by the Buccaneers striker to the brace he grabbed in the 4-2 Premier Soccer League win over Royal AM last Tuesday.

That has placed the 26-year-old as the Man-of-the-Moment in local football and Foster is impressed by his Bafana Bafana teammate.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Zakes, show them why again and again. It’s not by chance this thing. God bless you my brother,” Foster wrote on social media after Lepasa’s hat-trick on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Foster is convinced Lepasa's form is not by chance, Pirates fans would be hoping that Lepasa's fine form will continue as the season progresses and this is not just a fluke.

Also, the good football by the Buccaneers forward is some encouraging news for Bafana coach Hugo Broos. If Foster also discovers his scoring boots in the Premier League, combined with Bongokuhle Hlongwane's perfect run in Major League Soccer, Broos would be happy having his forwards firing from all cylinders.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEPASA? The Bafana star would be hoping to continue with his purple patch when the Buccaneers visit Chippa United for Tuesday's PSL match.