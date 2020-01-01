Ex-Orlando Pirates star Lekoelea 'got homesick and struggled to settle in' at PSV Eindhoven

The ex-Bafana Bafana star spurned the opportunity to play alongside Phillip Cocu, Jaap Stam, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Brazil’s Ronaldo

Former midfielder Steve Lekoelea says he was lured to the Soweto giants after Irvin Khoza gave him R5000 to buy himself a drink and went on to snub a move to the .

It was in 1995 when, as a teenager, Lekoelea left Moroka Swallows to join Pirates where he spent most of his playing career.

It felt like I was dreaming when I was first told of Swallows’ interest in me. I couldn’t believe I was about to play for a team I supported as a small boy,” Lekoelea told Far Post.

“I earned R1 243.65 at Swallows and I remember Irvin gave me R5 000 to buy myself a drink the first time we met. I realised the pastures were greener on the other side.”

After quickly adjusting at Pirates and becoming a midfield sensation at the club, more was to follow for the skilful midfielder who then caught the attention of Dirk Advocaat who was then coach of Dutch giants Eindhoven.

What could have been a life-changing trip to Eindhoven, however, turned into a nightmare for Lekoelea who was 18-years-old at the time.

“It was difficult. I left for Holland on my own. It was my first time to travel outside the country alone,” said Lekoelea.

“I was going to get into the wrong flight, I totally got lost but luckily I was redirected just in time to board the right flight. “

"The language barrier messed me up, I couldn’t even communicate with anyone because they spoke Dutch.

“It was a great club, looked like they had a rich history that I’d have loved to be a part of. PSV were so good to me, they tried making my stay comfortable.

“But I got homesick and struggled to settle in. After a week, they let me come back home after I requested to leave.”

It was an era when the likes of Benni McCarthy and Lucas Radebe were making their names in Europe but Lekoelea spurned such an opportunity to play alongside ’s Ronaldo, Philip Cocu, Jaap Stam and Ruud van Nistelrooy at the Eredivisie side.

He, however, justifies his return to Pirates.

“I had to grow at Pirates because I was surrounded by top players and that pushed me,” Lekoelea said.