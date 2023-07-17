Ex-Orlando Pirates star Lekoelea convinced 'leaving Kaizer Chiefs will cost Khama Billiat a lot of things'

Former Pirates attacker Steve Lekoelea believes Khama Billiat made a mistake which he will regret by leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

Billiat is a free agent

He abandoned contract talks with Chiefs

A Pirates legend says he will regret it

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs recently announced that the forward was shutting them out of talks for a new deal. This comes after his contract with the club expired on June 30.

Currently a free agent, the Zimbabwean’s next move is unknown but Lekoelea feels he can still accommodate Amakhosi for discussions of a new deal.

At 32, Billiat's next deal with any club could be the last of his playing career and Lekoelea feels snubbing Chiefs could be a mistake by the player.

WHAT LEKOELEA SAID: “It shows he no longer wants to play for Kaizer Chiefs, it’s clear he wants to go to another team,” Lekoelea told KickOff.

“If you look carefully at Chiefs, he is not playing well compared to the way he did at Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs tried their best to make the relationship great, but it couldn’t work.

“He no longer wants to play for Chiefs, it’s the same thing with Thembinkosi Lorch at Pirates.

“Billiat should sit down with the Kaizer Chiefs management and tell them exactly what he wants, and not just vanish.

“He must tell them that whatever they’ve offered puts him in a tight corner. He must tell them he is looking out for his future.

“This thing of just disappearing is very wrong, you can’t keep a team that has stuck with you for years waiting, knowing exactly what you are planning to sign with another team.

“Because, to be honest, his performance has dropped. He will regret leaving Kaizer Chiefs. Chiefs are a big company they are not a small team. Leaving Chiefs will cost him a lot of things.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lekoelea could be spot-on in his opinion that Billiat should not have turned his back on a club that stood with him when he struggled for form. In the past five seasons he has been at Naturena, Billiat could not replicate his Mamelodi Sundowns form but Amakhosi maintained their trust in him.

Chiefs' keenness to discuss a new deal with him comes on the backdrop of a season the forward was, for the first time, booed by the club's fans for under-par performances.

However, Billiat might have felt disrespected by what the club was offering amid reports that the Soweto giants were pushing for a pay cut.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT? The Zimbabwean has gone quiet and has left many anxiously waiting to see his next move. He could find a new club in the next few days.