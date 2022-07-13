Ex-Orlando Pirates star Kamwendo questions timing of Riveiro appointment

The Spaniard was appointed the Buccaneers coach just a few days before they regrouped for pre-season training

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Joseph Kamwendo has raised some questions about the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Jose Riveiro as coach.

Kamwendo, however, believes the club “need to be patient” with the new coach since the timing of his appointment “was very bad.”

Riveiro was confirmed as Pirates coach on June 25 and conducted his first training session six days later.

“I believe he is a good coach, but the timing of his arrival was very bad,” Kamwendo told Soccer Laduma.

“You know, being a new coach, it will take a lot for the players to adapt quickly and to play the way the new coach wants.

“It won’t be the same with Mandla [Ncikazi] and Fadlu [Davids]. The new coach will bring in new ideas but also, he will try to implement a new philosophy, which is not going to be easy looking at the fact that the season is around the corner.

“I believe he came in a bit late, and Pirates need to be patient enough, give him enough time to settle down.”

The new coach arrived at Pirates to find the club having already signed some new players ahead of the 2022/23 season.

There have been mixed feelings about Riveiro’s appointment, with some feeling he is no different from European coaches to take charge of Pirates in recent years, while others have faith in him.

Kamwendo feels the Spaniard deserves a chance to prove himself and should not be written off already.

“Let us give him a chance, although he doesn’t have any experience of African football, particularly South African football,” added Kamwendo.

“I believe the sooner he understands the culture of Orlando Pirates, the better.”

While Kamwendo is asking for patience on Riveiro, some Pirates fans might not give him a long rope with the club having last won the Premier Soccer League title at the end of the 2011/12 season.

The Buccaneers have, over the years, watched Mamelodi Sundowns dominate domestic football without them and Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs offering a regular challenge.