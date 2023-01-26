Ex-Orlando Pirates star Chansa warns Marou Souaibou against becoming another Kaizer Chiefs Kambole

Orlando Pirates legend Isaac Chansa believes Marou Souaibou is a good signing but he also cautioned the Cameroon international.

Pirates recently signed the 22-year-old

He arrives with a huge profile of being at the World Cup

But Chansa warns Marou could flop

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates announced the signing of Marou last week after weeks of speculation. The 22-year-old striker arrives at Pirates with a glowing profile following his impressive scoring exploits for his previous club Cotonsport, as well as being with the Indomitable Lions at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

But while Marou looks like the kind of forward Pirates needed, Chansa warns of the prospect of flopping in the same fashion Lazarous Kambole struggled at Kaizer Chiefs. Kambole had arrived at Chiefs on the backdrop of top performances for Zesco United in Zambia as well as in the Caf Champions League but failed to live up to expectations.

WHAT CHANSA SAID: “I should say it is a good signing, but at the end of the day we want to see the final product on the pitch and in the game,” Chansa told Sowetan Live.

“He must give us what Pirates saw in him. Sometimes football doesn’t go the way you expect it. Look at Kambole, he came to Kaizer Chiefs and struggled, but here [in Zambia] he was banging in goals. So, we can just wish Pirates luck and the player that they saw must produce in the PSL.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There are so much expectations on Marou after he joined the club amid Pirates' struggling strikers.

But the Soweto giants appear to be improving in attack in their last two games in what has been credited as the work of strikers coach Scott Chickelday.

The Buccaneers would want to maintain that scoring momentum.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAROU? The Cameroonian is awaiting his work permit which will make him eligible to start playing for Pirates. He would be hoping to immediately make an impact and become a regular in the starting team.