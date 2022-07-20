Ex-Orlando Pirates skipper Mabizela slams what is 'wrong' with the Buccaneers

The retired footballer who once played for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur has shared his thoughts on the current state of domestic football

Former Orlando Pirates captain Mbulelo Mabizela has expressed his lack of confidence in the Soweto giants’ coach Jose Riveiro and the club’s new signings.

Pirates have been struggling to break Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of domestic football in recent years and have gone for a decade without winning the Premier Soccer League title.

Article continues below

Mabizela explains where he thinks the Buccaneers are going wrong in terms of coaching and playing personnel.

“There's a lot of things wrong about Pirates at the moment, the problems could lie in the coaches they choose and the pressure, players not respecting the badge or people in office or the club's signings,” said Mabizela as per IOL.

“I remember when I signed for Pirates one of the biggest things that made me nervous was the club's history and that in itself was motivation enough for me to work even harder.”

Mabizela goes on to take a swipe at the PSL saying its standard has regressed and he no longer watches the league.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender says the PSL is now “boring” as he compares it to previous eras.

“I don't watch the PSL anymore, it's boring. Things aren't the same as when we used to play but I also don't expect them to be,” Mabizela said.

“If you were to compare the standard of football from when we played, it has somewhat taken steps backwards.

“The current generation couldn't take the baton and continue from where we left off and elevate the standards of the South African game in fact it has continued to regress.

“If special attention were to be paid to academies and we ensure that we teach kids the right things when they're still young then we would not have any issues when it's time for players to adjust to senior football.”

Mabizela’s remarks are similar to those made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in June when he said the PSL lacks quality players and the standard of the league is low.