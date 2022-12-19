Ex-Orlando Pirates skipper Jele explains why move to France failed

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has opened up on why he failed to secure a contract with a French top flight side.

Jele spent 16 years at Pirates

But he had an opportunity to play in France

He explains why a move to Lens did not materialise

WHAT HAPPENED? Jele spent 16 years at Pirates, racking over 400 appearances and has never played for any other club in his professional career. Despite training with Ligue 1 side RC Lens for two months in 2010, a move to France did not materialise for the centre-back.

But he says he does not regret spending all his professional career playing Premier Soccer League football.

WHAT JELE SAID: “I had to go to France for trials [in] 2010, it went well but obviously I didn't get a chance to go back,” said Jele as per Soccer Laduma.

“Lens, on the first league. I've played there, I stayed for almost two months, so it was great but obviously it didn't work out. You know, I had to come back to Orlando Pirates. The paperwork... The deal didn't happen.

“I was not [disappointed] because it was an experience for me, it's a good experience, I had to learn more about football. How European countries do, after that I didn't look back because I wanted to go overseas again, to play there. Because it was tempting, to say almost.

“I've tasted the cake, I wanted to [go] back, so I was trying to work more harder, that's why I had to take care of my body from there. It didn't work out afterwards, so I had to focus on my team, which was Orlando Pirates. The chairman [Pirates’ Irvin Khoza] said to me, 'If anything comes you'll get a chance to go' by that time.

“So I was working very hard by that time so other teams can get me but at the end of the day it didn't happen. I think it was God's plan to stick with Orlando Pirates for such a long time. Look, I've spent 16 years and I was happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his success with Pirates, Jele was never a Bafana Bafana regular. His only three national team appearances came between 2011 and 2013. Playing in France might have boosted his chances of being a regular with Bafana.

WHAT NEXT FOR JELE? At the age of 35, Jele is searching for a club after leaving Pirates before the start of the 2022/23 season. He is a free agent and can join any club outside the transfer window.