Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Twala on why Katsande is key for Kaizer Chiefs

The retired midfielder points out what makes the experienced Amakhosi anchorman one of the best in the country

Former midfielder Patrick Twala has lavished midfielder Willard Katsande with praise, singling out his undying passion for the game.

The Amakhosi midfielder has been a vital cog in the middle of the park for coach Ernst Middendorp’s men as they look to bag the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

With the Soweto giants set to lose George Maluleka to the second-placed at the end of the season, the Zimbabwean will be the man required to fill the void.

“The difference between a talented player and another who is considered not to be talented by onlookers is the passion they have for the game,” Twala told Phakaaathi.

“Katsande is not one of the most skillful players in the league and many points out to his mistakes but one thing that you can’t fault about him is his passion and heart to win the game.

“He has more heart than [a similar] star player we have in the league which is why he is important to in every game they play.

"He will get up and try against even if there was a mistake in the first half he is back fighting to win at the start of the second half.”

Following the news that ‘Mido’ will be joining the reigning PSL champions at the end of the current campaign, Middendorp will also look at players such as Kearyn Baccus and Lebogang Manyama to carry the team forward.

A look at Katsande’s contribution for the Glamour Boys this term, he has featured in 20 games across all competitions and provided a single assist.

With the PSL table-toppers still licking their wounds after losing 1-0 to last weekend, Katsande was a notable absentee as he is still nursing an injury and will be back next month for Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the German tactician will still be without the hard-tackling midfielder when they play next week in the league.