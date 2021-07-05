Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Seema appointed Golden Arrows coach

The 41-year-old has promised to help the team improve on their 2020/21 PLS finish in the forthcoming campaign

Lamontville Golden Arrows have confirmed ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Lehlohonolo Simon Seema as their new coach, taking over from Mandla Ncikazi.

The Hlokozi-born tactician parted ways with Arrows on June 16 despite having enjoyed a successful 2020/21 season with the KwaZulu-Natal side.

He led them to a top-four finish in the concluded season, but went on to join Bucs as a member of the technical bench.

The Backheel Boys have now confirmed the arrival of the youthful tactician as their coach for their new campaign.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as our new head coach," the club confirmed on Monday through their official social media platform.

"We wish him well in the position and look forward to the continuation of growth in the side."

The 41-year-old has thanked the club for the opportunity, whilst praising his predecessor for the work he had done with the team.

"First I would like to thank the chairlady [Mato Madlala] for allowing me to come and work in the Golden Arrows set-up especially after the season they have had," Seema told the media.

"I must make a special mention to coach Mandla [Ncikazi] that he has laid a good foundation and good group here.

"It is my first day in training and I could see the brotherhood that is here, the solidarity and players that are willing to work hard. Coach Mandla [Ncikazi] did a good job with the technical team that was here, that I found here. I did not come with anyone..."

The ex-Lesotho midfielder also shed light on how he aims to lead the team to improve on the results posted last season

"The players were looking at the new coach [asking] 'what is he coming with?' Seema continued.

"I told them straight that it is still going to be football, nothing much that will change because it is the machine that has been moving. I just became part of the group to come and guide; just to be part of the technical team that has worked hard with these players here... the expectations are high.

"Let us see if we can surpass what was achieved last season, at least get there where we are. We are working hard and looking forward to a great season."