Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Netshodzwe warns Bidvest Wits players against exploitation

The retired midfielder has shared a message to the Clever Boys players as some of them face a bleak future

Former midfielder Abednigo Netshodzwe says he understands how players feel following the club’s sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The retired midfielder also shared advice to the Clever Boys players, urging them not to make decisions on their futures in haste because they might make bad decisions.

As things stand, both TTM and Wits have confirmed the sale of the club whilst coach Gavin Hunt’s future has attracted media interest.

More teams

“Bidvest Wits players' situation is sad. I know it very well. Not all the players will get new clubs, even if they get new clubs, they will not get the same money they used to get at Wits,” Netshodzwe told Isolezwe.

“[All] The players cannot all get new clubs as soon as possible and they must be patient and not put themselves under pressure because they might make bad decisions.

“If they get new contracts or offers, they must be careful not to be exploited when it comes to contracts.”

Following the Braamfontein-based club’s sale and news that it will relocate to the Limpopo province, a number of players are set to leave the club.

Skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo along with Sifiso Hlanti and Buhle Mkhwanazi are some of the key players linked with big moves to Orlando Pirates.

Article continues below

On the other hand, midfielder Thabang Monare and winger Deon Hotto are also linked with moves to the Buccaneers, while reigning champions are also gunning for the duo.

Although the likes of Gift Motupa, Haashim Domingo, and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss have reportedly signed long-term deals with coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops, their futures are also the subject of speculation.

In addition, the move to sell the club has received contrasting remarks from legends and football bosses as the 2016/17 PSL champions’ heritage is set for an immediate demise when the 2020/21 season resumes.