Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Munetsi welcomes Nakamba, Phiri competition in Zimbabwe squad

The former Orlando Pirates midfield strongman is considered as one of the pillars in the Warriors midfield

Stade midfielder Marshall Munetsi is not worried about the stiff competition offered by ’s Marvelous Nakamba and man Danny Phiri in the Zimbabwe national team.

The three are all defensive link men and were at the 2019 (Afcon) finals where every one of them was used by former coach Sunday Chidzambwa.

In the opening match against hosts , Munetsi and Nakamba started while Phiri was preferred in the two remaining games as the former man came on as a substitute.

Nakamba got injured against the Pharaohs and did not take part in the last two games.

As Phiri now appears to have fallen by the wayside after he was overlooked for the 2022 World Cup as well as 2021 Afcon qualifiers, he might be brought back by new coach Zdravko Logarusic after consistent performances for Arrows his season.

With Nakamba arguably the most high-profile Zimbabwean player at the moment after securing a Premier League move and with Munetsi also playing regular football in , the Warriors coach might be scratching his head spoilt for choice in picking a holding midfielder.

“Any one of us who plays has the support of the other because they will do the job for the country,” Munetsi told Goal.

Of the trio, Munetsi is a late arrival in the national team where he debuted two years ago but his star rose when he moved to Stade Reims from Orlando Pirates last June.

Over the years, the defensive midfield position has never been a problem for Zimbabwe with the likes of Tinashe Nengomasha, Esrom Nyandoro, Justice Majabvi and Willard Katsande standing tall in that role.

Another midfield anchorman Andy Rinomhota of Championship side Reading could bring more competition in that position if he commits his international future to Zimbabwe.

And now with the holding midfielder conveyor belt having rolled the current generation of players, Munetsi tries to downplay the depth of that position.

“I think it’s not that rich as compared to our attacking players where we have been richly blessed with very good players,” he said.

The attacking department that Munetsi might be referring to could be the likes of captain Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Tino Kadewere and Macauley Bonne of Charlton Athletic.

With Logarusic yet to take charge of his first official match at the helm of Zimbabwe, Munetsi is looking forward to working with the Croat.

“I don’t really know much about our new coach Logarusic but we will do our best to listen to him and learn from him,” added Munetsi.