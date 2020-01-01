Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Makola reflects on losing eight cup finals

The former Bafana Bafana international recalls a career which saw him turn out for Free State Stars, Bucs and now Cape Town City

midfielder Mpho Makola admitted there were things he would do differently if he had the chance, although he holds no regrets over how his career has turned out thus far.

Makola is regarded amongst the country's finest talents - gifted technically, with tactical acumen and is a magnificent passer of the ball, although he has little to show for a player of his capability.

The 34-year-old spent seven seasons at , having arrived from , where he started his career in 2009 as a 23-year-old.

"I think my time at Pirates would've been more beautiful had won all the cup finals we lost," he told Goal.

"But the first time I put on the Pirates jersey playing in the Carling Black Label against was a special day and remains a special memory.

"To be on the same field as Benni McCarthy at the time and to play behind him was also special.

"There are so many beautiful memories I created there. The free-kick against Zanaco at FNB Stadium to take us to the Caf semi-final where we faced Tout Puissant Mazembe and went all the way to the final is also on top of my memories.

"But we also a lot of cup finals which is something that is indescribable.

"You never get used to losing a cup final. I mean you do all the spadework and then to lose in the last hurdle was heart-breaking.

"When I look back, there is only one of the eight we lost where we deserved to lose. The 4-1 loss to SuperSport [United] in Durban, we were below par, but in the others, we just lacked luck.

"If we won those, I think my trophy cabinet would be one of the most decorated."

Makola also revealed he had a chance to go to Europe once and did not take it, while he feels he could've added more Bafana Bafana caps.

"Regarding my career, I do not have any regrets, per se," the Alexander-born midfielder added.

"But at the same time, I feel like if I had the opportunity to redo certain things, I would do them differently.

"When I had an opportunity to go abroad, I think I would've left, I will take it this time.

"I also think there was a time in the national team when I was doing well and was a regular. Then I stopped doing what I was doing before. I started doing other things and I think my performance dropped and I also lost my spot in the national team.

“There were times where felt I was playing well and the call up never came but it did come eventually, and I am grateful that I got a chance to represent the national team although I feel, I could've played more games than I did.

Article continues below

"So, I think if I had to redo things, I'd properly do a lot of things differently."

The talented midfielder has been capped 11 times for Bafana and scored twice.

He lost eight cup finals - including the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup finals - and finished as runner-up on two occasions, winning only one league trophy.