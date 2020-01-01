Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Lewis on why Hunt can’t succeed as Kaizer Chiefs coach

Former midfielder Warren Lewis says he doesn’t think coach Gavin Hunt can manage because he will not get the freedom to choose his players.

The retired Moroka Swallows and anchorman is of the view Amakhosi will need a coach that will be prepared to listen to management when it comes to signing players.

Hunt’s future remains the subject of speculation after the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Mdzivhandila (TTM) and the National First Division side (NFD) recently claimed they can’t afford the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winner.

“Gavin [Hunt] is ready to coach a big team but the management or the owner of the club must be able to give him the freedom to sign his preferred players,” Lewis told Isolezwe.

“If Kaizer Chiefs can give him the freedom to sign the players that he wants, then we can see the results. Chiefs is a big club and we all want to see a strong Chiefs in South African football.

“If a club chooses players for him that will become a difficult situation for him. Gavin wants certain players, players that can play according to his requirements and he can get the best out of his players.

“However, there are people that will tell you how things must be done and who will be signed whilst you are a coach and that still happens in South African football.

“He has been successful at Wits and at SuperSport United because he was given the freedom to choose his players and do things according to his wish.”

Meanwhile, the Students' manager has recently confirmed he has not received offers as yet whilst explaining that he was not approached by the Thohoyandou-based club.

On the other hand, the Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN8 winner with the Clever Boys has been reportedly linked with a possible return to Matsatsantsa but the club’s CEO Stan Matthews was quick to downplay the reports.

While he said it would be the first time since 1981 where he would have to spend the pre-season at home, the manager’s name has also been linked with a move to .

As things stand, the Braamfontein-based outfit was scheduled to face Amakhosi when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Wits are also set to face in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals once the season resumes.