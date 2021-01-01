Ex-Orlando Pirates man Vilakazi questions Nange's suitability for Kaizer Chiefs

The Stellenbosch player increased speculation that he's on his way to Naturena next season after refusing to celebrate a goal against Amakhosi

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi does not think that Phathutshedzo Nange would necessarily be a good signing for Kaizer Chiefs.

Nange would most likely already have been a Chiefs player were the club not banned from making transfers this season.

Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt recently confirmed as much, and basically said that the midfielder would be with the Soweto giants next season.

But, in his iDiskiTimes column, Vilakazi has questioned whether the 29-year-old Nange would add value.

“I am concerned about this potential signing because the player is actually not a starter at Stellenbosch. iDiskiTV has covered his recent games against Chiefs and Sundowns, and in both matches he did not start,' said Vilakazi, who was known as the 'Little Napoleon' in his playing days.

Prior to signing a season-long contract for Stellies, Nange played for Bidvest Wits under Hunt, who had brought in the midfielder from Black Leopards.

There have, however, been many players over the years who have found it very difficult to play under the spotlight that comes with the best-supported club in the country - the most recent example being another former Leopards man, Siphelele Ntshangase, who struggled at Chiefs and was released last month.

“I do not understand why a player who is struggling at a smaller club would be signed by a big team like Kaizer Chiefs," Vilakazi added.

“What impact is he going to make a Chiefs if he cannot break through at his club at the moment?

"We always talk about the pressure that comes from playing for a huge club, I know it because I have been there and it is very difficult to cope with the expectations of the fans sometimes. How is Nange going to help Chiefs reclaim their glory days?”

Nange has featured in 19 of Stellenbosch’s 23 league games, although only 11 of those have been starts. He’s managed four goals and three assists in that time, and also has one goal in one Nedbank Cup appearance.

This is just his third season in the top flight, having spent the bulk of his career in the National First Division with Leopards prior to their promotion two seasons back.