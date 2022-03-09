Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach Heredia defends Kaizer Chiefs star Bvuma's Bafana Bafana call-up

Former South Africa goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia has defended Hugo Broos' decision to call up Bruce Bvuma to the squad to face Guinea and France in friendly matches.



A few eyebrows were raised on Tuesday when Bvuma was included in the 25-man preliminary squad with Bafana set to face Guinea in Belgium on March 21, before locking horns with France in Lille on March 25 as part of the team's preparations for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Bvuma has found game time hard to come by this term as he is currently serving as Chiefs' second choice keeper. However, the Soweto-born player is part of the four keepers who have been named in the latest national team squad including his club teammate, Brandon Petersen, SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams and AmaZulu FC star Veli Mothwa.



"Petersen is the one who is playing regularly at Chiefs. Bvuma is a young goalkeeper, but he is the number two at Chiefs. It is a good boost for his development being part of the squad," Heredia told GOAL.



"Look it does make sense to me. You have Ronwen Williams, the number one keeper at SuperSport United, Veli Mothwa, who has been playing regularly for AmaZulu and Petersen, who is a regular at Chiefs.



"Then you have Bruce Bvuma who is a youngster, he probably won't play. He will just sit on the bench. He is a young keeper who will be around the squad to gain experience from those who are playing regularly at club and international level which is a very good idea."



Oscarine Masuluke is having a good season for Baroka FC and the lanky shot-stopper was named Man of the Match following his goalkeeping heroics in a PSL match against Chiefs last month. The Limpopo-born player would have been hoping to receive another call-up from Broos as the Belgian tactician handed him his maiden national team call-up in October last year.



Having begun working for the South African Football Association as the Bafana keeper coach in 1998, Heredia has served under different head coaches including Trott Moloto, Carlos Queiroz, Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba, Stuart Baxter as well as Carlos Alberto Parreira. The 64-year-old feels Bvuma will benefit from being part of the national team set-up.



"Obviously, the coach can see that he [Bvuma] has a bright future. When you take a look at Masuluke, he is 28 and Bvuma is 26, but I don't think Bvuma will be considered [against Guinea and France]," the Fifa and Caf goalkeeper training instructor said.



"However, it is good to have a youngster in the squad in order for him to get that valuable experience from international keepers and it will ultimately help him reach new heights.



"I think these are the intentions of the coach. Look this is a matter of opinion, I am saying all this because I am familiar with the criteria [used by coaches when speaking players]," Heredia, who also worked for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as a goalkeeper coach, explained.



"The three goalkeepers who are playing regularly for the clubs are considered first. The favourite [to start for Bafana] is Williams and the number two is probably Mothwa, who is very good.



"It is about who is playing well at the moment. Petersen is also still young, he is 27 and he is doing very well at Chiefs and then you bring in the youngest [like Bvuma] just to gain experience."