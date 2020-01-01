Ex-Orlando Pirates duo Josephs and Nomvethe to reunite with McCarthy at AmaZulu FC - Reports

Benni will be hoping to change Usuthu's fortunes with the team having endured a poor start to the current campaign

Ex- duo Siyabonga Nomvethe and Moeneeb Josephs have been linked with their former club, FC.

This comes after Usuthu announced the appointment of Benedict 'Benni' McCarthy as the club's new head coach last week.

The latest reports are indicating that McCarthy has decided to bring in his former Bafana Bafana teammates Josephs and Nomvethe to form part of his technical team at Usuthu.

"According to SunSport sources, Nomvethe is not the only former club's player to join Usuthu as part of McCarthy's technical team," Daily Sun reported on Friday.

"Moeneeb Josephs, who played with the former FC striker at Orlando Pirates when they claimed the second treble in 2011-12 season, is coming in to be part of the team."

Nomvethe left AmaZulu in 2019 following a three-year spell with the club and he decided to continue playing professional football.

The man nicknamed Bhele was snapped up by National First Division (NFD) club Uthongathi FC in January 2020.

The 43-year-old striker is currently a free agent after parting ways with Uthongathi at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

While Josephs spent two seasons with AmaZulu and he served as a player-coach at the Durban-based side after Slovakian coach Jozef Vukusic was placed on special leave by the club in March 2020.

Josephs was the third-choice goalkeeper behind Siyabonga Mbatha and Neil Boshoff, while also working as an assistant coach under Ayanda Dlamini.

Dlamini and Josephs guided Usuthu to safety as the KwaZulu-Natal giants avoided relegation to the NFD with the team finishing 13th on the standings.

Josephs then left AmaZulu and he is currently a free agent as the 40-year-old shot-stopper is yet to announce his retirement from professional football.

It remains to be seen whether Nomvethe and Josephs will return to Usuthu with the team struggling in the PSL this season.

AmaZulu were beaten 2-0 by Lamontville on Wednesday night and they are placed 12th on the league standings with six points from seven matches.

Caretaker coach Allan Freese was in charge of Usuthu against Arrows and the team is scheduled to face Black on Sunday.