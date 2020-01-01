Ex-Orlando Pirates defender Phungwayo searching for a team that 'puts food on the table'

The 32-year-old has not played competitive football this season after being released by Free State Stars last June

Former defender Patrick Phungwayo is still keen to continue playing football, saying he is looking for team that can “put food on his table.”

Phungwayo has been without a club since his contract with expired at the end of June last year.

But reports suggested he could not agree financial terms with National First Division teams Mbombela United and TS who were both keen on his services during the January transfer window.

Now with the season likely to be prolonged or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Phungwayo might have to wait longer in his club search.

“I haven’t retired, but obviously as a person you need to look at other ventures. This is our situation up until it becomes different one day,” Phungwayo told Far Post.

“You know there’s nothing you can do. It’s part of a human’s journey. So that I cannot run away from that everyone has to face this situation that we are in right now. So, let’s wait and see if we are going to get a team.”

Phungwayo, who has also previously played for , has been training on his own since June last year as he hopes for new opportunities.

The left-back has also talked about the state of his finances as he nears close to a full year without earning a salary.

“Even if you are training alone it costs money because you have to drive to where you are going, it’s petrol. You are not getting a salary from anybody, because at Virgin Active you are paying…you know everything is just money,” said Phungwayo.

“So obvious somewhere somehow regardless of how you think you’ve saved, you will only know you’ve saved enough when you survive…like I’m sure I’ve been unemployed by how many months now? I’m going into a year.

“Trying to make sure at home they eat, trying to make sure…it’s a situation that forces you to go and wear an overall in the meantime…So I’m one of those people that feels you have to face life…don’t be too desperate.

“Because if you are too desperate you can get a team now and agree to a R10 000 salary, which means still it doesn’t make your life easy. So, you need to weigh options uma ungumuntu [as a person].

“Even if I can get a team tomorrow, it must put food on my table, not the other way around where I end begging my wife for R100. So that’s where I am in love right now.”