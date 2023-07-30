Ex-Orlando Pirates defender Chikoya gives Riveiro positive remarks - 'The Buccaneers are cooking something special'

Former Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Chikoya explains why he thinks the Soweto giants will do well next season.

The Buccaneers won two trophies last season

They are now preparing for bigger things next term

A club legend discusses their chances

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates have enjoyed an impressive pre-season in which they toured Spain and displayed encouraging performances. Coach Jose Riveiro also made a number of signings expected to improve their fortunes next term.

After winning the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup last season, there are more expectations on Pirates going into the 2023/24 campaign. Analysing how they have been going about their business during the current pre-season period, Chikoya tips the Soweto giants for bigger things.

WHAT CHIKOYA SAID: "Pirates are cooking something big. They are cooking something special for the season ahead," Chikoya told Soccer Laduma.

"From my point of view they have made good signings and they have done very well in the off-season. The most important part of the whole process is that they have kept the core of the team from last season.

"This will make it easy for the new players to gel and fit in with the rest of the team. This is very good for continuity.

"They have a squad which is capable of defending the trophies they won last season. They can go all the way and win the league as well and do well in Africa.

"That's why I am saying they are cooking something big. The technical team knows what to do and that's why they had a good pre-season training both in Spain and locally."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It promises to be a hectic season for the Sea Robbers who will compete in five tournaments. They will do duty in the Premier Soccer League, MTN8, Carling Cup, Nedbank Cup and the Caf Champions League.

They would be bidding for the PSL title which they last won at the end of the 2011/12 season as well as the Champions League title they past claimed in 1995.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers begin their PSL cmpaign with a trip to Stellenbosch FC next Saturday.