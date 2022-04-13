Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler has asked for fairness after Safa arbitrator Nazeer Cassim ruled in favour of Kaizer Chiefs regarding their case against the PSL.



Cassim ruled that Amakhosi's two matches against Lamontville Golden Arrows and Cape Town City, which the Soweto giants failed to honour due to a Covid-19 outbreak at their headquarters in south of Johannesburg last December, should be replayed.



Chiefs announced that they couldn't face Arrows and City after 31 employees tested positive for the virus and informed the PSL, but they were charged by the league for not honouring the two matches.



However, Amakhosi appealed against that decision at Safa's arbitration and Cassim ruled in favour of the Naturena-based giants.



“For us first and foremost, the win, trying to get the fifth win in a row against Royal AM is the most important factor,” Tinkler said in a pre-match conference on Wednesday ahead of their league clash with Royal AM on Saturday.



“Second factor is do we get the points, don’t we get the points against Chiefs? That’s still all up in the air, which I think is absolutely ridiculous that this hasn’t been resolved.”



“Remember the rules are the rules, can’t be rules for different fools?”



Tinkler gave an example of Cape Umoya United, who reported a mass Covid-19 outbreak at the club last season and did not honour their National First Division fixture against Cape Town Spurs.



Umoya also informed the PSL, but their request was also rejected, and Spurs were handed a 3-0 walkover and City would have been hoping for the same overcome.



“So the rules were like that with Cape Umoya, the rules were like that for Sekhukhune United, so why is it different to Kaizer Chiefs?" the former Orlando Pirates head coach asked.



“So I have heard rumours about us having to go and play the game in case, I mean that just doesn’t make any sense, in my opinion.”



The PSL has decided to challenge Cassim’s decision and they are set to approach the high court with a view of setting aside the ruling.