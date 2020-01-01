Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Papic: Kaizer Chiefs can also score three

The Serbian says Amakhosi still have an outside chance, but not if Amabhakabhaka get on the score-sheet themselves on Sunday at the FNB Stadium

Former coach Kosta Papic says he would be very surprised if manage to overcome the Buccaneers and earn a spot in the MTN8 final.

Chiefs meet with Pirates on Sunday at the FNB Stadium and will need to turn around a three-goal deficit, having lost 3-0 last weekend in the first leg semi-final encounter, at the Orlando Stadium.

It would seem that Bucs have all but booked their spot in the final, which will be against either Bloemfontein or SuperSport United.

But with that said, football has a knack of surprising, and Chiefs can draw inspiration from several great comebacks in world football - for example, 's 4-3 aggregate win over in the in 2019, the Reds having won the second leg 4-0 after losing 3-0 in .

Key for Amakhosi will be to keep a clean sheet, as Papic has pointed out.

“You know in football everything is possible. They [Pirates] scored three, and Chiefs can score three as well,” the Serbian, who coached at Pirates and also had a short stint at Chiefs, told the Sowetan.

“But if Pirates score a goal, that’s it, and it will be difficult for Chiefs to score five goals.

"I don’t remember in the last 20 years when anyone scored four goals in one derby. In my opinion, Pirates are through to the final.”

Papic warned the Buccaneers not to take anything for granted, although he remains confident that it will be the black and white side of the Soweto divide which will be celebrating on Sunday evening.



“Complacency is a major problem for everybody around the world," he said. "When you win the match 3-0, you think you are already gone. I don’t think Pirates will fail to score the goal on Sunday.”

While Chiefs are looking to end a five-year-long wait for a trophy, the Buccaneers have not won silverware in six seasons, since they claimed the Nedbank Cup in 2014.

Pirates last won the top eight competition in 2011.