Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Palacios: Why Timm has settled easily at the Buccaneers

Former Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios has opened up on the background of Miguel Timm, a player he had previously worked with.

Timm started his development at Pirates

His career took him to eight clubs before returning to Pirates

He is now back at the Buccaneers to become a key player

WHAT HAPPENED? Timm was named Man-of-the-Match after Pirates edged AmaZulu 1-0 to win the MTN8 last Saturday. The central midfielder has established himself as a vital cog in the Buccaneers engine room. He started out as a Pirates academy player before stints at various clubs, including in the USA at Phoenix Rising. Palacious coached Timm as a youngster at Pirates before the player left the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I coached Miguel Timm at Orlando Pirates when he was just 10 years old [laughs]," Palacios told KickOff.

“He was at Pirates with his brother, at the club's academy. I coached him when he was very young. He always had character and had the ambition to perform. One thing important that he knows playing for Pirates it's about pressure. That's because he started his soccer education at Pirates.

“Obviously, he has matured, he went overseas] but he grew up at Pirates. It's understandable that he was emotional as he is back where he started playing football, and people are not even aware of that. He is the result of good development structures, and he had a solid foundation.

“The club made the right call in bringing him back. The character and the fighting spirit when he is on the field are what build him. When you sign for Pirates, you need to complete and understand it's a big club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates coach Jose Riveiro have found a regular player in central midfield. The likes of Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare and Ben Motshwari are being rotated around Timm.

WHAT NEXT FOR TIMM? Timm has been selected for the Carling Black Label Cup semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. He is set to feature in his first Soweto Derby after missing out last time due to suspension.