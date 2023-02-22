Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Igesund 'not a fan' of strikers coach despite McCarthy and Chickelday success

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Gordon Igesund has made it known that he is against the idea of having a strikers coach in a technical team.

Igesund is not an admirer of specialist coaches

McCarthy and Chickelday have been praised for their work

Bucs will lock horns with Amakhosi this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED: The current season has seen Benni McCarthy being applauded for his work as a striker specialist at Manchester United, where he has contributed to Marcus Rashford's improved form in front of goal, having scored 24 goals from 36 matches this season.

While Pirates had a clear scoring problem earlier this season, the club brought in an English striker specialist Scott Chickelday, who has been praised for Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng's improvement in front of goal.

However, Igesund, who is one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the PSL, doesn't see the need to bring in a strikers' coach when there is a scoring problem in a team.

WHAT DID IGESUND SAY?: "I am not a fan of that. Whatever works for them, but it is important for a team to get used to playing together," Igesund told GOAL.

"For me, strikers need to work with the midfielders. Chances need to be created for the strikers by midfielders.

"It should be part of style of football that you play as a team and everyone has to play a role in creating opportunities for the strikers," the four-time PSL title-winning coach continued.

"So, I am not a fan of having a strikers' coach, midfielders' coach or the defenders' coach, even the coach who specializes in throw-ins. I prefer having a group of good people around me, and we work on these things together.

"You can't have one person working with the strikers because it won't be the solution [for the scoring problem at some PSL clubs]. Those kind of training sessions should be done in a team training session. You should have a training programme and work on it as a team," the former Bafana Bafana coach explained.

"You do it like in a game situation whereby chances are created by a team for the strikers to convert in a finishing drill."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chickelday served as a consultant at Pirates as he addressed specific issues while working under the club's head coach Jose Riveiro for a month.

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy coach has since returned to England, where he has worked with Premier League players such as Harvey Elliot of Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

While McCarthy is permanently employed by United as a member of manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff - specializing in drilling attacking plays and positioning.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Buccaneers will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they face Kaizer Chiefs in a blockbuster PSL encounter on Saturday.

Pirates have won their last two matches scoring four goals in the process.