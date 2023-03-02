Former Orlando Pirates reserve team coach Zipho Dlangalala will be in charge as SA Under-16 national team take part in a tournament in Poland.

Safa working on 'Vision 2030'

U16 team to feature in a four-team tournament

Dlangalala to take charge of the team

WHAT HAPPENED: Safa is working towards improving football in South Africa and the U16 is one of the projects towards realizing the 'Vision 2030'.

The tournament, which includes hosts Poland, Luxembourg, and Northern Ireland, is meant to expose SA youngsters to European football.

Safa Technical Director Walter Steenbok welcomed the week-long tournament which will shape the future of the South African game.

WHAT HE SAID: "This Under-16 side's game time suits ’our Technical Development Plan and the talent pipeline," Steenbok said as quoted by the Federation's website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The team will leave for Poland on March 25 with their first game scheduled for two days later against Northern Ireland. On March 29, they will then play the hosts before wrapping up the competition against Luxembourg.

Recently, Safa President Danny Jordaan revealed the Fifa chief of global football development and a member of the International Football Association Board, Arsene Wenger, will soon land in the country to advise on how to help improve the game.

WHAT NEXT: Ex-Pirates coach Dlangalala - who will be assisted by Mandla Mathaba - now needs to prepare his players aiming at registering a positive outcome in Poland.