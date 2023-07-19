Ex-Orlando Pirates coach De Sa identifies Otladisa's 'greatest weapon'

Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa has made a bold prediction about the Buccaneers' new signing Katlego Otladisa.

Otladisa recently joined Pirates

Pirates' midfield is already rich in depth

De Sa predicts success for Otladisa

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old midfielder recently joined Pirates from Marumo Gallants. After playing Caf Confederation Cup football last season, he is now bracing up for bigger responsibilities as the Soweto giants return to the Caf Champions League.

De Sa previously worked with Otladisa at Platinum Stars and details why he thinks the attacker will thrive at Pirates.

WHAT DE SA SAID: “I think Katlego can really be a hit at Pirates,” De Sa told Sowetan Live. “This is a second chance for him to prove himself at a bigger team [after failing to break into the Sundowns playing squad]. His speed is his greatest weapon.

“Remember he suffered a bad injury [he fractured tibia and fibula in December 2017 and only recovered in January 2019] just before going to Sundowns and he bounced back, that speaks volume about his character.

“Many players don't come back from that kind of injury but he did, so I think he has the right mentality to succeed anywhere. His speed is unique and his bravery to take on players makes him a unique player.

“Yes, the expectations will be very high at Pirates but the boy has what it takes to deliver. The unsuccessful stint at Sundowns should have taught him a few lessons which he can now use.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is already stiff competition in Pirates' midfield. Otladisa will be competing for game time against other attacking midfielders like Thembinkosi Lorch, Monnapule Saleng, Vincent Pule, Patrick Maswanganyi, Fortune Makaringe and Goodman Mosele.

There is focus on Otladisa to see if he will command regular game time at the Buccaneers. Next term will be his fourth season of playing top-flight league football.

WHAT NEXT FOR OTLADISA? The midfielder is currently in Spain with Pirates and was on the bench as the Buccaneers faced La Liga side Las Palmas on Wednesday.